Legislature Stalls, Passes Education Bills, Governor Jim Justice Calls For Special Session

By Bobby Bordelon

Work toward improving West Virginia's education system both continued and stalled in the first week of March; a governor-endorsed public employee pay raise bill was held in committee on March 5 and the House of Delegates passed a bill on March 6 providing easier and cheaper access to education and training after high school.

During the debate on the now-defeated omnibus education reform bill, SB451, Governor Jim Justice called on the legislature to pass what he called the "clean" pay raise bill, House Bill 2730. The bill "provides an average 5 percent pay raise to state police, teachers and school service workers," according to the House of Delegate's summary, and includes specific pay scale guidelines, including an every other year pay increase for members of the West Virginia State Police and a minimum teacher's salary set for $43,000.

