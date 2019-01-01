Small Earthquake Shakes Grassy Meadows, Alderson Early Monday

By Leah Tuckwiller

A small earthquake rocked the Grassy Meadows and Alderson area shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Monday, March 4. With a magnitude of 2.6 and a very shallow depth of 15.6 kilometers, the quake was not reported to be damaging, but did come as a surprise to many area residents.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes are uncommon in the expanse of the United States that lies between the Rocky Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean, but Greenbrier County has seen a small number of them in recent years. Many are small enough that they go largely unnotied; none of the major fault zones are particularly close to the area.

