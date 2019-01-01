Victim Blaming Still An Unnecessary Part Of Conversation About Sexual Assault

By Lindsey Wolford

When someone is mugged on the street, on one says they deserved it because they were wearing designer clothes, or when someone is t-boned by a drunk driver no one asks if they were sure they light was green. So, why do victims of sexual assault get asked what they were wearing at the time of the assault?

Last month a rape trial was held in Ireland wher the jury was asked to consider what kind of panties the victim was wearing; because she had on a thong with a lace front the defense insinuated, she couldn't have been raped.

