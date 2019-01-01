Lynette Fromme Recaptured In 1987, Local Resident Recalls The Encounter

By Leah Tuckwiller

"Charles Manson 'family member,' Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme, escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution in Alderson Wednesday night."

Thus read an article printed in The West Virginia Daily News on the morning of December 24, 1987. Fromme was incarcerated in Alderson after being charged with attempted assassination of President Gerald Ford in 1975. When she went to Capitol Park in Sacramento, CA, to plead with President Ford on environmental issues, she took with her a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Read more in the Monday, December 24, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.