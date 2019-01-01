NORAD Continues To Track Santa

By Bobby Bordelon

Children and residents of the Greenbrier Valley and the entire world can still track Santa through the sky on Christmas Eve, using the NORAD Tracks Santa program offered through its website.

Although the federal government remains shut down as of press time on Monday, December 24, the organization that keeps an eye out for Santa, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) continues to run. NORAD is a binational organization, created through cooperation between the United States and Canada, its mission is the "monitoring of man-made objects in space" and to "defend the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America" through "detection, validation, and warning of [potential attacks] against North America."

