Monroe County Controls Potential Threat, Greenbrier County Prepares With Active Shooter Training
By Bobby Bordelon
As Greenbrier County brought together teachers and first responders in order to train to handle a potential active shooter, law enforcement and school officials responded to a threat against James Monroe High School on Thursday, November 1.
Monroe County Schools made the public aware of a threat to the school that was dealt with by law enforcement before it was able to escalate.
