Beth Walker Named Chief Justice Despite Articles Of Impeachment

By Bobby Bordelon

One of the justices recently impeached by the House of Delegates will soon be the chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court; after an administrative conference, the court decided by acclamation that Justice Elizabeth "Beth" Walker will become the chief justice on January 1, 2019.

On August 14, the House of Delegates passed Articles of Impeachment and House Resolution 203, recommending the removal from office, reprimand, and censure of Walker, Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry II, Supreme Court Justice Robin Davis, and Supreme Court Justice Margaret Workman. Included in the articles are the allegations against Walker, who is mentioned by name once in the document alongside the other justices.

