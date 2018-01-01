Safe Routes To School Takes Shape In Lewisburg, Other DOT Projects

By Bobby Bordelon

Construction on a recreational trail connecting Lewisburg Elementary School (LES) and the Greenbrier County Public Library has officially begun, right on schedule with Lewisburg grant writer Doug Hylton's projected timeline.

The trail received funding through Safe Routes To School, a program with the Department of Transportation looking to provide safe walking pathways to school-going children. The complete trail is split up into two different $100,000 projects, one running from the library to the Confederate Cemetery, then the next running from the cemetery to LES.

