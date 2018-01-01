Sheriff Nominee Faces Charges In Virginia

By Bobby Bordelon

A candidate for sheriff in Greenbrier County will soon be extradited to Augusta County, VA, to face criminal charges.

An alleged protective order violation was filed against Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee to the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department, by police in Augusta County, and an out-of-state warrant was received by the Greenbrier County Magistrate Court on Monday, October 22.

