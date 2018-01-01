First-Day Early Vote Totals Released

By Leah Tuckwiller

Secretary of State Mac Warner has released first-day totals for those who voted early in the General Election. According to the secretary of state's office, "There were a total of 16,750 registered voters to vote on Wednesday, October 24th," with a tentative statewide breakdown showing 7,651 Democrats, 6,372 Republicans, 2,369 unaffiliated (no party), and 158 other. Some counties have not yet released a breakdown by party affiliation.

Totals for Greenbrier County are as follows: 367 total registered voters, 210 Democrats, 112 Repulicans, 5 other, and 40 unaffiliated.

Read more in the Friday, October 26, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.