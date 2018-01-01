Early Voting For November Election Begins In Greenbrier County

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier County Courthouse is now open to early voters. Early voting is open from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and will be available through Saturday, November 3.

On the national ticket are Patrick Morrisey, Joseph Manchin III, and Rusty Hollen for U.S. Senator; and Carol Miller and Richard Ojeda II for U.S. House of Representatives.

Read more in the Wednesday, October 24, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.