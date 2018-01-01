Mike Honaker Takes 911 Center Reins During County Commission Meeting

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Commission officially swore in Mike Honaker as the new director of Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management and opened bids for generators throughout the country during regular business during the Tuesday, October 23, meeting.

In late August, Al Whitaker resigned from his position as the director of the 911 Center after guiding the county's Homeland Security and Emergency Management after a years-long career that saw him guiding emergency services in Greenbrier County through several natural disasters.

Read more in the Wednesday, October 24, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.