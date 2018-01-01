MercyMe's Nathan Cochran Offers Some Unique Advice For Local Talent

By Robin Zimmerman

The movie "I Can Only Imagine" made Christain band MercyMe a household name this past year when the movie - depicting lead singer Bart Millard's relationship with his father and how it changed after his father began living for Christ - gorssed more than $80 million over the summer following its release.

However, dedicated Christian music listeners have known of the band for years, considering MercyMe was formed in 1994 and has won countless awards and accolades over the past decade and a half since their humble beginnings playing music in churches and at youth camps. In fact, the song for which the movie was named won Song of the Year at the GMA Dove awards more than 15 years ago.

