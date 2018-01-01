Appalachian Power Explains Weeknd's Power Outage, Notes Current Outages To Be Resolved

By Bobby Bordelon

Those in Greenbrier County still without power on Tuesday, October 23, can expect it to be restored by the end of the day.

According to American Electric Power (AEP) Spokesman Phil Moye, intense wind storms during the late night of Saturday, October 20, damaged AEP's lines, leading to power loss for 65,000 customers throughout the region. An estimated 7,500 customers in Greenbrier and Fayette counties lost power during the damage; both counties are serviced by the same station.

Read more in the Tuesday, October 23, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.