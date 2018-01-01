Great Pumpkin Wins Big In NC

By Leah Tuckwiller

How many pies will a giant pumpkin make? Don't ask Dr. Chris Rodebaugh; he'll just say "all of them." That's just one of the most popular, slightly "silly" questions he's gotten recently, with other involving milk and IV setups, but Rodebaugh has more than enough pumpkin to up his answer - 1,551.5 pounds of it, as well as first-place standing at the 2018 North Carolina State Fair.

When Rodebaugh planted his pumpkin on April 1, he absolutely planned to have a giant on his hands.

Read more in the Friday, October 19, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.