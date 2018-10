By Bobby Bordelon

A man previously arrested in Nicholas County with outstanding warrants was apprehended in Greenbrier County on Monday, October 15.

State Trooper B.J. Borsman, while patrolling Quinwood, spotted a blue Ford pickup with New York registration tags. A man with several warrants out for his arrest, Christain Martin was known to drive a vehicle matching this description.

Read more in the Friday, October 19, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.