Lewisburg Blooms In Projects, Awards

By Robert Bordelon

The Lewisburg City Council met to discuss Halloween dates, America In Bloom, and city business on Tuesday, October 16.

Mayor John Manchester, City Recorder Shannon Beatty, Public Works Director Roger Pence, and city manager in training Jacy Faulkner traveled to Lexington, KY, for the America In Bloom symposium, where Lewisburg was declared a winner in the Champions Category, a contest for communities that have won awards during previous America In Bloom competitions.

Read more in the Wednesday, October 17, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.