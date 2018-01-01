Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority Meets To Consider Air Service CVB Documentation

By Leah Tuckwiller

A Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority committee to discuss the contentious air service convention and visitors bureau (CVB) was held Friday morning, October 12, at the airport. The committee consisted of GVAA Chairman Lowell Johnson, Vice President and Greenbrier County Commission Representative Mike McClung, and Secretary Deborah Phillips. Board member Mike Rose and board appointee Greg Furlong were also present, but were not actively sitting on the committee. The committee was only able to discuss the documents, not to take action.

The meeting was held expressly to read throughand discuss the articles of incorporation and the bylaws for the proposed air service CVB, after a vote to move ahead with forming the CVB failed at the Tuesday, September 18, regular aiport meeting. A vote to form the CVB is on the agenda of the Tuesday, October 16, regular meeting.

