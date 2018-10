By Theresa Flerx

Two Renick men were arrested and charged with kidnapping and battery for a Saturday, October 13, incident stemming from an accusation of theft.

At approximately 4:33 p.m. on Saturday, Greenbrier County Sheriff's Deputy S.W. Hudnall responded to a 911 dispatch call "referencing an assault and possible abduction" near Renick, according to a criminal complaint.

