Representative Jenkins Resigns From Congressional Seat

By Bobby Bordelon

West Virginia's 3rd Congressional District will go empty until after the upcoming November election following Congressman Evan Jenkins' resignation on September 30.

Jenkins was appointed to fill the vacancy in the Division 2 seat on the state Supreme Court on August 25 by Governor Jim Justice alongside Tim Armstead, the former Speaker of the House in the House of Delegates, for the Division 1 seat.

