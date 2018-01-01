Justice Walker To Remain On Supreme Court, Baldwin Lone Dissenting Vote

By Bobby Bordelon

In a 32-1 vote, the West Virginia State Senate declined to reprimand and censure WV Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Walker after the House of Delegates voted to impeach the judge. State Senator Stephen Baldwin was the lone affirmative vote during the Tuesday, October 2, vote.

To remove a Supreme Court judge from office, first Articles of Impeachment must be passed by the House of Delegates, then a trial is held in the state Senate to determine if the judge should be removed from office.

Read more in the Wednesday, October 3, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.