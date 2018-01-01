James Nemitz Officially Becomes Seventh President Of WVSOM

By Theresa Flerx

Friday, September 28, was the day to celebrate a man who "has the potential to change lives exponentially" as the newly installed president of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, James W. Nemitz, Ph. D.

Charles Davis, D.O., chair of the WVSOM board of governors, introduced Nemitz during Friday's installation ceremony and described his role in selecting him as the seventh president of the medical school as an honor.

