Davis Files Lawsuit Alleging Impeachment Trial Is Invalid

By Leah Tuckwiller

On Wednesday, September 26, former Justice of the Supreme COurt of Appeals of West Virginia Robin Davis filed a federal lawsuit against numerous members of the state House of Delegates, including Delegate George "Boogie" Ambler; members of the State Senate; and Governor Jim Justice.

The basis for the suit rests on allegations that Davis may not be impeached due to her retirement immediately before the House of Delegates voted on the Articles of Impeachment and that the articles "are unsupported, invalid, and do not warrant impeachment." For more details on these sections of the suit, see the Friday, September 28, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.

