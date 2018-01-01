Teen's Prison Time Can Be Discharged With Completion Of Youthful Offender Program

By Robert Bordelon

Sentencing in the sexual assault case against Andrew Bostic, 19, took place in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court on Tuesday, August 14.

Overseen by Circuit Court Judge Robert Richardson, Bostic plead guilty to two counts of sexual assault in the third degree against a 12-year-old girl in Rainelle around March 11, 2017.

Read more in the Thursday, August 16, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.