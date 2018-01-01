Judge Retirement Leads To Election

By Robert Bordelon

After the retirement of Robin Jean Davis, a now-former judge on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of State Mac Warner have called for a special election to fill the seat she leaves behind.

Davis's retirement comes as the West Virginia House of Delegates votes to impeach every judge on the state Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Margaret Workman, Justice Robin Davis, Justice Elizabeth Walker, and Justice Allen Loughry, who was already suspended after a federal criminal probe led to a 22-count indictment against the judge.

