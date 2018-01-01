Greenbrier County Commission Emphasizes Demolition Applications

By Robert Bordelon

A federal demolition program, an election security grant application, and new hires for offices throughout the county were a focus of the Greenbrier County Commission on Tuesday, August 14.

Residents affected in the "storm of 2016" are eligible to apply for a demolition program to tear down structures damaged by the storm. County Commission President Woody Hanna emphasized the need to apply to the federal program quickly, as the deadline is fast approaching.

Read more in the Wednesday, August 15, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.