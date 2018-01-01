Lewisburg Man Charged With Assault

By Leah Tuckwiller

William Stephen Feury, 25, of Lewisburg, has been charged with unlawful assault, three counts of assault, brandishing a deadly weapon, destruction of property, and domestic battery following an incident on Thursday, August 9.

According to the criminal complaint, Ptlm. G.M. Tate, Sgt. D.B. Eggleston, Cpl. S.T. Rodoussakis, Ptlm. R.L. Crone, and Ptlm. J.A. Clendenen of the Lewisburg Police Department received a call on Thursday concerning a man with black hair, a black beard, and camouflage pants who was brandishing a knife and screaming near the Fairfield Inn on Coleman Drive.

