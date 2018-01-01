Agriculture Displayed In All Its Glory At WVU Master Garden, Heritage Garden, High Tunnel

By Theresa Flerx

Tucked away in a quiet corner of the fairgrounds is the WVU Extension Master Gardener demostration garden and high tunnel, packed with colorful foliage, savory herbs and risp vegetables beckoning fairgoers to wander its path, play in the children's section or rest a spell on one of the benches posted amongst a variety of plant life.

Like any gardening project, the Master Garden and Heritage Village at the State Fair of West Virginia relies on time to fully develop. It has flourished and expanded to its magnificent state during the last 15 years. As the years go by, new projects are introduced, with a handicapped accessible pathway being one of them.

