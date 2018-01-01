Morrisey Address IOGA At The Greenbrier

By Robert Bordelon

Hosted in the Eisenhower Room of The Greenbrier, the 43rd Annual Summer Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association (IOGA) hosted its second day of guest speakers on Tuesday, August 7, featuring West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Guest speakers included IOGA West Virginia Vice President Brett Loflin, Director of the WVU Energy Institue Brian Anderson, Shell Chemical Company Business Integration Lead Michael Marr, Core Appalachia CEO Jim Rode, and Morrisey, who is also the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in the midterm elections later this year, addressed the crowd, advocating for the industries.

