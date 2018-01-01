IOGA Speakers Hosted At Conference

By Robert Bordelon

Hosted in the Eisenhower Room of The Greenbrier, the 43rd Annual Summer Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association (IOGA) hosted the first of two days of guest speakers on Monday, August 6.

Including Senator Joe Manchin, WV Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Austin Caperton, and video messages from Senator Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia 2nd District Representative David McKinley, and industry speakers Mike Dragovich of BrickStreet Insurance and Shawn Tolle of TransCanada, the future of the oil and gas industry in West Virginia was the prime topic for conversation.

Read more in the Tuesday, August 8, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.