Justice's Bluestone Taxes Paid

By Leah Tuckwiller

Governor Jim Justice announced in a press conference on Monday, August 6, that the tax obligations of the companies owned by his son, Jay Justice, to the state of West Virginia have been fulfilled. The companies were held by the governor before his election.

"Today is a really neat day for me, in that I think we can put to bed, once and for all, this tax issue that's been looming around forevermore. ... Today, we have been able, my son and all his companies, to now pay any and all tax obligations that were due the state of West Virginia," Justice said at the conference.

