Mon Power Customers In Greenbrier, Monroe Counties To Experience Planned Power Outages

By Robert Bordelon

Residents of the Greenbrier Valley experiencing power outages in the coming days do not need to worry about prolonged outages; Mon Power has announced planned outages for Monroe County residents on Friday, August 3, and residents of Greenbrier County on Wednesday, August 8.

A message shared by the Monroe County Clerk's office from Mon Power gave details on the outage. Residents near Gap Mills, Glace, Pickaway, Second Creek, Sinks Grove, Union, Wayside, and Zenith will have outages from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Friday, August 3. Weather conditions, however, could lead to the outage being moved to Monday, August 13.

Read more in the Thursday, August 2, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.