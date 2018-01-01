Retired Schoolteacher, Grandmother Arrested, Charged Over MVP Protest

By Robert Bordelon

A grandmother in Monroe County was arrested, charged, and released on Tuesday, July 31, for her efforts to blockade construction of Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP).

According to a press release from Appalachians Against Pipelines (AAP), Becky Crabtree, a 64-year-old retired teacher, grandmother, author, and resident of Monroe County blocked construction of MVP with her 1971 Ford Pinto, elevated off the ground on wood blocks and held in place with straps.

Read more in the Wednesday, August 1, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.