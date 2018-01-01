Mountain Valley Pipeline Protesters Arrested, Released After Being Locked To Equipment

By Ruth Caruthers

Three protesters that were arrested Monday morning for locking themselves to Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment along Route 219 in Monroe County have been released.

Monday, June 4, the protesters were able to delay construction on the pipeline by four hours. West Virginia State Police arrived shortly after 8 a.m. to extract the protesters and were successful by later that afternoon. All three protesters were charged with three misdemeanors and had bond set at $1,500.

