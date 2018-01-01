Ronceverte Recieves Award From DEP, Proclaims Elder Abuse Awareness Day

By Robert Bordelon

After receiving an award for its new and improved wastewater treatment facility, the Ronceverte City Council met Monday, June 4, to finalize the abandonment of property to local homeowners, designate Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and issue a warning to parents and children throughout the city.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded Ronceverte for improving wastewater treatment. Falling into the DEP's "Greater Than 40,000 Gallons A Day," category, the DEP recognized Ronceverte's efforts to upgrade the water treatment plant with a "Most Improved" award on May 24 in a DEP conference.

