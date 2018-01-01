National Donut Day Started In 1938 By Salvation Army During WWI

By Ruth Caruthers

It's National Donut Day! Started in 1938 by the Salvation Army as a fundraiser to honor members who would serve donuts to soldiers during World War I, the holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June each year.

During World War I, the Salvation Army found that morale of soldiers was drastically increased when they were provided a place to socialize. These social centers were hosted by women who "mothered" the soldiers and provided baked goods, writing supplies, and a clothesmending service.

