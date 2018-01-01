Alderson Wastewater Treatment Plant System Upgrades Showcased In Ceremony

By Robert Bordelon

After years of work, upgrades to wastewater treatment feeding the Greenbrier River Watershed have been completed in the Wastewater Treatment plant. Tuesday, May 29, saw the official opening ceremony for the plant, located near the federal prison in Alderson.

"A part of the ceremony for me is basically saying thanks to these guys for being able to help get my team up to where they need to be," said Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver. "This has been a five-year process, and we're still not 100 percent complete, but it's taken many phone calls, emails, and meetings to be able to get to the point where we're actually processing with UV [light] and reducing phosphorus."

Read more in the Wednesday, May 30, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.