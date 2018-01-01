Roads Of Honor Flies First Of Many Banners Honoring Service Members

By Theresa Flerx

"We are proud to be the first city in West Virginia to implement this banner program," expressed several area veterans hanging personalized flags on Main Street in White Sulphur Springs to acknowledge military personnel, past and present, along the first of many "Roads of Honor."

The local ambition to honor those who serve in this manner was intiated by Richard Streck and pressed into action with Bobby White, Debbie Pack, and David Lovelace.

