By Robert Bordelon

Flames spreading across an apartment building called dozens of firefighters to Fairlea late Thursday night, May 24.

As of press time, there are no reported injuries to any of the estimated 50 or more occupants of the 24 apartments. The residents were evacuated from the complex and brought to a shelter set up by the Red Cross and Rhema Christian Center.

Read more in the Friday, May 25, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.