Monroe County Releases Indictments

By Theresa Flerx

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney, Justin R. St Clair, reports that 21 indictments were returned by the Monroe County Grand Jury for the May 2018 term of the Monroe County Circuit Court alleging that 19 individuals committed 45 felony offenses and six misdemeanor offenses.

The following is the last known city of residence, year of birth, and offense(s) for which each person was indicted.

