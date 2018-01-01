Potential Aquatic Center Subject Of Public Presentation

By Leah Tuckwiller

A group of dedicated students at Greenbrier East High School have teamed up with Tag Galyean of TAG Studios in Lewisburg to bring a high-quality aquatic center to the Greenbrier Valley. The students and Galyean held a community meeting on Monday evening, May 21, to present their plans to the community and hear attendees' questions.

The meeting was held at Greenbrier Valley Theatre and hosted by the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce, and was presented largely by the students themselves. After opening comments by Galyean, in which he noted the dedication of the Greenbrier East pre-engineering instructor Kevin Warfield and the projects roots with a group of students in 2015, the presentation was passed to sophomore Joseph Londeree, senior Amber Harper, and junior Kara Vaughan.

