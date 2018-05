By Ruth Caruthers

Local nonprofit, Now Our Angels in Heaven (NOAH), will be hosting the first of its kind in the area, a Mother-Son dance at the Quality Inn in Lewisburg on May 19.

The Raising Gentlemen dance is an opportunity for local moms to take their sons out for a special night full of dances, games, and refreshments. Boys age 2-12 are welcome to attend.

