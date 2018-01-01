Inaccurate Political Pamphlets Found By Area Churchgoers On Vehicles After Sunday Service

By Robert Bordelon

Local church attendees in the last few weeks might have found that even their place of worship is not isolated from the current harsh discourse of politics.

Ronceverte Presbyterian Church found pamphlets distributed by a Political Action Committee (PAC) called West Virginians for Life on their vehicles after service on May 6. Included on the list of candidates not to vote for was Stephen Baldwin, the minister that had just conducted their church service and current state Senator.

