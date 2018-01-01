Lewisburg City Council Moves Multiple Infrastructure Grants, Projects Forward

By Robert Bordelon

Grants improving city infrastructure were the main topic of discussion for the Lewisburg City Council on Tuesday, May 15.

The council passed Resolution 459, applying for a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund of the National Park Service. The grant would fund continued upgrades of lighting, electrical, and facility replacements for both Hollowell and Dorie Miller parks.

Read more in the Wednesday, May 16, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.