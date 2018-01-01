Monroebotics Students Excel During International Robotics Tournament

By Robert Bordelon

Pablo, the autonomous LEGO robot, sat in the corner of a standardized table, waiting for a command from a member of the Boa Constructors to give it marching orders. The Boa Constructors built the autonomous LEGO robot, using one team member's cousin's nickname, to compete in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) LEGO League (FLL) world championships competition.

Members of both the Boa Constructors and M-Cubed represented Monroe County on the world stage in Detroit, Michigan, in late April, bringing their technological expertise and West Virginia values to an international competition. The Boa Constructors received a perfect score for core values and placed first among the 24,000 FLL teams for Gracious Professionalism.

