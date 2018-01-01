Alderson Prison Captain Charged After Alleged Sexual Encounters With Inmates

By Robert Bordelon

After a federal investigation, a former Alderson prison captain has been charged for several sexual encounters with several inmates, occurring on multiple occasions from 2016 to late 2017.

Jerrod Grimes, a former Federal Bureau of Prisons captain for the Alderson Federal Prison Camp, was the subject of investigation by a Federal Bureau of Prisons agent. Inmate #1, as the criminal complaint calls one of many accusers found, told the agent Grimes engaged in sexual activity with her while "she was under the custodial, supervisory, and disciplinary authority" of Grimes.

