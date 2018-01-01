Humane Society Contract Signed By The Greenbrier County Commission

By Robert Bordelon

A 2:1 vote saw the Greenbrier County Commission approve a contract with the Humane Society for the 2018/2019 fiscal year in the Thursday, May 10, regular meeting, which was rescheduled due to the Tuesday, May 8, election.

Joined in the audience by recently elected Tammy Shifflett-Tincher, who will take current Commission President Woody Hanna's seat in January 2019. Hanna congratulated the newly elected commissioner and said it was his responsibility to ensure a smooth transition.

