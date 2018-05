By Robert Bordelon

George "Boogie" Ambler has secured the Republican nomination for the District 10 state senate seat, according to updated numbers from the West Virginia Secretary of State's office.

Previous reporting by the secretary of state's office listed Dan Hill as the winning of the May 8 primary race, with a lead of 5,696 votes to Ambler's 4,138.

