Preliminary Vote Totals Released By Greenbrier, Monroe Counties, SOS

By Robert Bordelon

Greenbrier, Monroe, and counties across the state have begun to release unofficial vote totals after the May 8 primary election.

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State's office, 315,857 turned out for the election, 25.90 percent of registered voters.

Following are the preliminary, unofficial results of the elections, released before press time on Wednesday, May 9, by the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office, Monroe County, and Greenbrier County, respectively. Winning candidates are followed by their vote percentage.

Read more in the Wednesday, May 9, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.