GHS, BISSELL Empty The Shelter Successful

By Ruth Caruthers

The Greenbrier Humane Society Empty The Shelter event was a huge success, adopting out all twenty cats and kittens that were available, as well as thirteen dogs. Saturday, May 5, GHS hosted the Empty The Shelter event sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. All adoptions were free and all animals were spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped.

Mereda Doss, director of the GHS, said "It was such a wonderful day and we are so thankful to Cathy Bissell and the BISSELL Pet Foundation for their support!"

